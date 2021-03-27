Texas DPS issues Blue Alert after Trooper shot in Mexia

MEXIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Blue Alert for a man wanted in connection with the shooting of a DPS Trooper in Mexia, TX last night.

DeArthur Pinson, 37, is described as a six-foot-tall black male, 220 lbs, with facial hair. Authorities said he was last seen wearing a black hoodie and shorts with a stripe down the side, and he could possibly be wearing glasses.

DPS said Pinson is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who has information about Pinson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Details are limited at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.