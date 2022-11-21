AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public said it is increasing traffic enforcement over Thanksgiving.

According to DPS, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers will be increasing enforcement on roads from Wednesday, Nov. 23 to Sunday, Nov. 27. Troopers will be looking for seat belt violations, people driving while intoxicated, those who may be speeding, or failing to follow the “Move Over, Slow Down law,” among other traffic violations.

DPS said it participates annually in Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) initiative for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“As we head into a busy holiday season, we must remember to make safety the number one priority,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Obey all traffic laws, don’t drink and drive, put your phones down behind the wheel, and look out for each other. The message is the same every year, but it’s a message that can save lives.”