AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety, along with the Amarillo Police Department, announced Wednesday that officials will be conducting a joint task force Thursday to increase enforcement of the Move Over/Slow Down law.

According to a news release from the Texas DPS, troopers with the department, along with the Amarillo Police Department’s motors unit will conduct the joint task force on Thursday, focusing on the major roads in Potter County.

The Move Over/Slow Down law states that motorists are required to move over or slow down when certain vehicles are stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights on, including police, EMS, tow trucks and Texas Department of Transportation vehicles. Drivers are required to move over a lane if they are in the lane next to the vehicles stopped on the side of the road, if safely possible, or slow down 20 mph below the posted speed limit.

According to the release, violators of this law can face up to a $200 fine, increasing to $500 if there is property damage. If violators cause bodily injury, they can be charged with a Class B misdemeanor, resulting in a maximum fine of $2000 and potential jail time.