Texas Downtown Association honors Hodgetown as Best Economic Gamechanger

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City of Amarillo, Hodgetown was named the “Best Economic Gamechanger” in cities of more than 50,000 population in the National Downtown Association (TDA) Presidential Awards.

TDA sponsors the annual program to recognize outstanding projects, places, and people of Texas. Center City of Amarillo is a member of the Texas Downtown Association as well as being a nationally recognized Texas Main Street City.

Hodgetown, Amarillo’s downtown stadium, reportedly brought 400,000 people to historic downtown in its first season.

“Hodgetown’s economic impact to the city of Amarillo was amazing. Sales of concessions and team souvenirs contributed to an increase in sales tax revenue. Team merchandise was sold in every state. In addition, fans who came to games ate at local restaurants and some stayed overnight in our hotels,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City.

“Center City was proud to nominate Hodgetown as Best Economic Gamechanger. Building a downtown venue was part of the Downtown Strategic Action Plan adopted by the City Commission in 2008. We knew our downtown needed a venue to become a destination. Hodgetown was built using hotel/ motel taxes. Center City is so proud of our city leaders who made this project a reality.”

In 2019, Hodgetown won the TDA President’s Award for Best New Construction.

