Texas Division of Emergency Management deploys 10,000 COVID-19 rapid tests to Amarillo

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Office of the Govneror, Governor Greg Abbott announced today that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has sent 10,000 BinaxNow COVID-19 rapid test to the City of Amarillo’s Department of Public Health.

The test were delivered this morning and will be utilized at the discretion of the city to help detect positive cases of COVID-19 within the community and aim to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“These tests will help identify positive cases within the Amarillo community and curb the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “The State of Texas will continue to work with the City of Amarillo and local leaders across the state to ensure our communities have the resources they need to detect and reduce COVID-19 infections among their residents.”