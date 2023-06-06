(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 6, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo said officials with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Amarillo Office of Emergency Management are providing an online portal for the public to submit damage surveys from rain and flooding.

According to the city, the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) allows for personal and commercial reporting of property damage. The surveys help state and local emergency management offices in identifying and understanding damages that occur during natural disaster activity.

This comes as the city of Canyon released information on the iSTAT process for Canyon and Randall County residents.

The city said the damage assessment surveys are voluntary and “are not a substitute for reporting damages to an insurance agency. There is no guarantee of disaster relief assistance by reporting a damage assessment survey.”

The city said damage can be reported on the iSTAT survey page.