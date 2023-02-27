AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Division of Emergency Management, along with the Amarillo Area Office of Emergency Management, will provide an online portal for Amarillo and Texas Panhandle residents to submit damage surveys from the recent wind and dust storms in the area.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, the objective of the survey is to help state and local emergency management officials understand what damages occurred during the recent storms. Officials stressed that damage assessment surveys reported to the TDEM are “voluntary and are not a substitute for reporting damages to an insurance agency.”

Officials with the city of Amarillo said that for those who wish to dispose of brush and tree limbs, the city’s brush sites, located at 3402 Broadway Dr. and 3718 Eastern St., are open until 6 p.m.

Residents can also schedule a curbside pick-up for brush and tree limbs by calling the city’s Solid Waste Department at 806-378-6813. However, residents are asked to expect delays in the 48-hour pick-up schedule because of “collection demand from the recent storm.”

For more information on the damage assessments, visit TDEM’s website.