Texas DFPS to host National Adoption Day event Nov. 18 in Canyon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) released information on Amarillo’s National Adoption Day celebration, which will occur later this month at the Randall County Courthouse.

According to a news release from the DFPS, 16 children will be adopted by 12 families at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 18 at the Randall County Courthouse, located at 2309 Russell Long Blvd. in Canyon. This is a part of the department’s statewide celebration of National Adoption Month, raising awareness of the more than 5,800 children waiting to be adopted from foster care throughout the state.

This year’s theme for the Amarillo celebration is “Adopted: Wanted, Chosen, Loved,” the release stated. A puzzle and heart icon for the event serves as a symbol of families coming together through adoption and ‘finding your missing piece.’

According to the Texas DFPS, 317 children throughout the Texas Panhandle were adopted from the Texas DFPS through the 2021 fiscal year, out of 4,586 throughout the state. As of September 2021, 481 children throughout the Texas Panhandle are in state care awaiting adoption, out of 5,833 throughout the state.