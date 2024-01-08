AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo District on Monday urged drivers in the panhandle region to stay off the roads as much as possible due to risks associated with an incoming strong winter weather system.

TxDOT said that the combination of snow and strong winds of up to 65 miles per hour brought blizzard-like conditions to the region on Monday, making travel on the roads especially hazardous for drivers. TxDOT advised that community members “should only be out driving if it’s an emergency.”

For unavoidable travel, TxDOT advised that drivers keep certain safety tips in mind for driving during strong winds, including:

Maintain a safe distance from high-profile vehicles;

Keep a firm grip on the steering wheel with both hands;

Look for fallen/falling trees, powerlines, or debris; and

Use caution on bridges and overpasses.

“These kinds of conditions bring with it low visibility, so please slow down and take your time or pull over until conditions improve on the roads,” advised officials with TxDOT, “Our maintenance section crews have been and will be patrolling the roads throughout this winter weather system to keep them as safe as possible! So, please watch out for them and don’t crowd the plow! It takes all of us to make the roads safe.”

Further information on current highway conditions can be found here.