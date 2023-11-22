AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — While people are having fun with friends and family on Thanksgiving alcohol may be involved, but TxDOT is warning to not get behind the wheel after drinking.

Jason Britsch, TxDOT Amarillo’s public information officer, said there were seven reportable crashes where the driver was under the influence of alcohol during the Thanksgiving week in 2022.

“Luckily, they were just minor injuries in these crashes. There were no deaths. But that still puts you at risk,” said Britsch, “If you do drink or anything like that and get behind the wheel, you are not only putting yourself at risk, but you’re putting everybody else at risk on the road as well. So if you’re going to have fun and celebrate, we absolutely recommend that. Have fun during the holidays with your family, but if you’re going to drink don’t drive.”

According to Britsch, not only can driving under the influence cost lives, but it can also hurt you financially.

“For a DWI, it can cost you in the end between $10,000 to $15,000 when it is all said and done with court costs, insurance, and towing,” Britsch explained, “The biggest thing about that is it’s on your record and that makes it harder for you to sometimes get a job if employers are looking at that. Overall really the biggest thing about it is you could potentially harm not only yourself, but somebody else as well.”

Britsch said those planning to drink during the holiday should consider transportation alternatives.

“If you’re going to go celebrate with friends and family, we want you to have a good time but be smart about it. Plan ahead. Get a sober driver, or a designated driver, or use some sort of ride-share service. There are multiple out there. Or public transportation. That’s another one that people forget about. Buses, taxis, anything like that. Or you know since it’s holiday time and most people are going to be with family, stay there. There’s no reason for you to be out on the road driving,” he said.

Britsch said to have fun and celebrate, but be mindful of those traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday. He said a family traveling for the holiday could be put in danger by those who choose to drink and drive.

Britsch added that distracted driving is also an issue during the holiday. He said to plan your route ahead of time or have a passenger get the directions ready so that you are not taking your eyes off the road. He recommended visiting the Drive Texas website, which is constantly updated, to see possible road closures or accidents that could impede traffic for not only Amarillo but the state of Texas.