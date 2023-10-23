AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo Division released an update regarding the construction projects on SL 335 around the city, including section updates as well as the cost of ongoing and completed projects.

TxDOT officials also included a labeled map of the project areas, covering most of the length of SL 335 in the western half of Amarillo.

A map of the TxDOT project sections of SL 335 in Amarillo, as of October 2023.

According to TxDOT officials, SL 335 construction updates include:

I-27 at S SL 335 Interchange – A 100% completed and open to traffic Construction cost: $42.4 million

Coulter Street to Soncy Road – B Traffic pattern change expected in late December 2023 Expected project completion in summer 2024 Construction cost: $26 million

SL 335 from S FM 2590 to I-40 – C 100% completed and open to traffic Construction cost: $45.8 million

IH-40 West Interchange to SW 9th Avenue – D Expected to open to traffic early 2024 Expected project completion in spring 2024 Construction cost: $50.6 million

SW 9th Avenue to FM 1719 (Western Street) – E Expected project completion in late 2026 Construction cost: $133.9 million



“We are glad to see that progress continues to move forward on SL 335,” said Joe Chappell, TxDOT Amarillo’s Area Engineer. We appreciate the public’s patience on this project while we continue to build and maintain safe roadways around the city.”

“One of the main points of this state loop is to relieve the freight and traffic congestion that’s on I-40 sometimes,” Jason Britsch, the public information officer for TxDOT Amarillo, said. “Just be aware and slow down when you’re going through these construction zones because these workers are really working hard to get these areas done and we want them to be as safe as possible. Slow down and just be completely aware of your surroundings.”

Britsch also said drivers should not use their cell phones while driving, especially through these construction zones.

Further information on current traffic conditions in the Amarillo and High Plains area can be found on the TxDOT Highway Conditions Map.