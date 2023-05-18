(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 18, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Transportation announced it will host two virtual listening sessions on Thursday for the Ports-to-Plains System in Texas Implementation Strategy and Plan, which organizers said aim to support the I-27 Advisory Committee and give stakeholders the chance to give their input.

As noted in previous reports on MyHighPlains.com, the Ports-to-Plains highway corridor is planned to run from Laredo to Raton, N.M., with I-27 being designated as an addition to the Interstate Highway System in the 2022 Omnibus Appropriations Bill. The Thursday listening sessions, said TxDOT, are meant to allow stakeholders to participate in the Ports-to-Plains System in Texas Implementation Strategy and Plan.

The Thursday sessions will be held online, said TxDOT, at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“The purpose of the Listening Session is to present an overview of the Ports-to-Plains System in Texas and to hear your insights on how this new interstate highway may affect you and your respective entities,” said the announcement, “Your feedback will inform TxDOT in the preparation of this implementation strategy and plan.”

The planning initiative, said TxDOT, will culminate in a report that documents the process and shows a recommended program of upgrades to interstate standards and areas that could warrant detailed planning studies.

Further information on the Ports-to-Plains Corridor can be found on the TxDOT website.