AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation recently released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of April 9.

According to the report, officials provided updates on a number of projects that TxDOT will be working on throughout the week, including:

The Old Fritch Highway will be closed just off of State Highway 136 for patching repairs and other work on Monday and Tuesday;

The right westbound lane of the southeast portion of SL 335 from the Georgia Street entrance ramp to the west side of the Bell overpass will be closed Wednesday so polymer overly work can be resumed.

Officials with TxDOT are asking members of the public to drive with caution and reduce speed through all work zones. All projects are subject to change because of weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For more information, visit the TxDOT website.