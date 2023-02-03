AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation shed light on the importance of buckling up in its “Teen Click It or Ticket” campaign which runs from Feb. 1-15.

Officials with TxDOT detailed that vehicle crashes continue to be the leading cause of death for U.S. teenagers and the campaign urged teens to “buckle up — every seat, every ride.” TxDOT reported that in 2021, 45% of teens that were killed in vehicle crashes were not wearing seat belts.

“We want to remind teens to always buckle their seat belts. Everyone must buckle up: every rider, every ride,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “It takes only a few seconds to put on your seat belt, and those few seconds can save a life.”

The campaign, according to officials, aimed to reach and teach Texas teens the importance of seat belt safety through interactive elements with a mobile digital device. The campaign will make stops at high school campuses across Texas where teaching tools will available.

In addition, teens will learn about the Texas law which established that unbuckled drivers and passengers, even those in the back seat, will face up to a $200 fine, said officials.

For more information on the campaign along with contributing #EndTheStreakTx campaign, visit the TxDOT website.