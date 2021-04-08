Texas Department of Public Safety to dedicate highway to fallen Trooper Matthew Dewayne Myrick

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is set to hold a Memorial Highway dedication ceremony this morning, to honor Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Dewayne Myrick.

Said DPS, Trooper Myrick died in a vehicle crash while in the line of duty on Jan. 20, 2006.

According to the announcement Trooper Myrick’s family, DPS Director Steven McCraw, DPS Regional Director Joe Longway, DPS leadership, fellow troopers, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), area law enforcement and county and city officials will be in attendance at the Hereford Civic Center at 10 a.m.