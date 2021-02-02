Texas Department of Public Safety seizes 131 pounds of THC products during traffic stop

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that they have seized 131 pounds of assorted THC products and two pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Oldham County.
According to Texas DPS, at around 11:15 a.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a vehicle going east on I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation.
During the stop, a DPS canine alerted on the vehicle and the trooper discovered psilocybin mushrooms and THC products in multiple plastic-wrapped packages inside cardboard boxes, according to DPS.
DPS said Moises Campuzano, age 23, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
Campuzano, of Fort Worth, was transported and booked into the Oldham County Jail.
The drugs were allegedly being transported from Los Angeles, California to Dallas.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- New cosmetology program underway at Frank Phillips College’s Allen Campus in Perryton
- Democrats continue impeachment prep; GOP welcomes FBI testimony
- ‘Fire the cannons’: Bucs fans hope NFL won’t call for ceasefire at Super Bowl LV
- Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to move to role of executive chair in third quarter
- Governor Abbott announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits for February