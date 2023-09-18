AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety released information on tours that will be available for crime laboratory locations in the state, including in Amarillo, as well as achievements of the department in recognition of National Forensic Science Week.

As noted by DPS, National Forensic Science Week from Sept. 17-23 is intended to highlight the critical forensic science work taking place in labs around the United States, including the 16 accredited DPS labs in Texas.

“The DPS Crime Lab Division does groundbreaking work that impacts the lives of Texans every day,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Their hard work makes it easier for law enforcement officers, prosecutors and defenders across the state to do their jobs and it improves the public’s safety – that is a win for all of us.”

Through RSVP on Tuesday, DPS said that tours for the crime laboratory in Amarillo will be available, as well as facilities in Garland and others throughout the week.

DPS noted that the Crime Laboratory Division is celebrating other achievements from the last year, including:

Aiding about 615 additional unsolved cases through HB 1399 (86 th Legislature) which requires the collection of DNA samples from people arrested for certain felonies;

Legislature) which requires the collection of DNA samples from people arrested for certain felonies; House Bill 3956 mandating that booking facilities collect a DNA sample from all arrestees charged with a felony class offense occurring on or after Sept. 1, 2023;

Turnaround times for sexual assault kits (SAKs) have remained under 90 calendar days for DPS labs in Texas, and the continued tracking of 40,367 SAKs in Track-Kit;

DPS continuing to test older SAKs that had previously never been submitted to a crime laboratory, completing 1,025 SAKs since March 2022; and

Maintaining a turnaround time of 30 calendar days or less for the analysis of blood alcohol content in driving under the influence cases.

Further information on National Forensic Science Week can be found here.