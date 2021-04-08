Texas Crisis Intervention Teams Association to host conference on April 8

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Crisis Intervention Teams Association announced that the 2021 CIT conference will focus on educating, collaborating, and providing resources to individuals who are working in healthcare, criminal justice, and advocates for people living with mental illness and disabilities.

The association said that the conference will be held, today, April 8 to Saturday, April 10, and hosted by the Amarillo Police Department at the Embassy Suites Conference Center in Amarillo.

The keynote speaker this year is Kevin Briggs, retired sergeant of the California Highway Patrol and, according to the CIT team, Kevin was known as the Guardian of the Golden Gate Bridge, having prevented over two hundred people from jumping off the bridge.

Kevin works to break the stigma that comes with mental illness and focuses on the recovery process, the association said.

For more information on the conference visit www.texascit.org .