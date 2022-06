AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Texas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in locating Paul Anthony Flores, a 26-year-old man.





Flores is wanted by Texas County on charges of Rape in the Second Degree and Application to Revoke Suspended Sentence -Assault and Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Flores, they are asked to call 911, or the Texas County Sheriff’s Department at (580) 338-4000, option #1.