GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Law enforcement officials from the Guymon area helped herd dozens of cattle across a highway on Sunday, according to a video posted on social media by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department.

The footage showed cows and calves being guided across the road by ranchers while two sheriff’s vehicles blocked off the road to incoming traffic in the area, a post from Storyful read.

“From time to time, we perform traffic control to assist ranchers moving cattle,” the department wrote in the post.