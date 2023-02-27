TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas County Board of Commissioners extended the county’s burn ban on Monday, preventing certain burnings to occur for two weeks.

According to a fax obtained by MyHighPlains.com, the Texas County Commissioners’ ban will be set through March 13, preventing individuals to conduct outdoor burning during this time period. The following exceptions to this ban were made by the commissioners, including:

For equipment related to road construction projects;

Welding/cutting torch/grinding activities;

Campers and outdoor cooking.

Officials stressed in the document that while outdoor campfires or bonfires are prohibited, LPG and charcoal-fired cooking outside in a grilling receptacle are permitted, provided that the activity is conducted over a non-flammable surface and at least five feet from flammable vegetation.

Texas County is among a number of other counties throughout the Texas Panhandle which are under burn bans. The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting 83 counties throughout Texas that are currently under burn bans. Those counties in the Texas Panhandle impacted by this include:

Armstrong;

Briscoe;

Carson;

Castro;

Childress;

Hale;

Moore;

Oldham;

Parmer;

Potter;

Randall;

Swisher;

Wheeler.