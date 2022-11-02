GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas County Family YMCA recently announced that the facility will be closed and officially dissolved later this month.

According to a news release from the organization, the Texas County Family YMCA Board of Directors has announced that the YMCA will be dissolved starting on Nov. 13. This comes after the board conducted “an extensive review of the Y’s operations and finances in the hope of finding an alternative to closing.”

“This was not an easy decision,” the release said. “…Unfortunately, despite (the review), no alternatives proved feasible. We simply don’t have the financial resources needed to continue to operate.”

Officials said the Texas County Family YMCA has been in operation for more than 25 years. The release expressed the officials’ gratitude for the support they have received from members over that time.

“We recognize that this turn of events is inconvenient for you, and we greatly regret that,” the release said. “The most difficult part about this situation is the impact it will have on so many wonderful people – our members, participants, staff, volunteers and the Guymon community.”