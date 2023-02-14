TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a release from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, the roadway has been blocked on US-54 at Mile 21, about one mile southwest of Goodwell, as officials work to respond to a multi-vehicle wreck amid “zero visibility” conditions.
Blowing dirt in the air on Tuesday reduced visibility to “zero” in the area, according to officials. At around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officials responded to a crash that involved “anywhere from 10-12 vehicles” in total, including multiple commercial vehicles.
No serious injuries were reported as of 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, though officials advised that the road continued to be blocked and visibility continues to be at a reduced level.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, blowing dirt is causing low visibility conditions across all of US-54 between Texhoma and Optima. Motorists were asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
