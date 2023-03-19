TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Northwest Regional Communications Center, released information regarding a wreck that involved a semi leaving one dead.

According to an OHP press release, the incident occurred at around 12:38 p.m. on March 19, on US-54 and Mile 45 half a mile southwest of Hooker, OK.

Officials detailed that Brandon Scott Moore was driving a 2020 Kenworth semi going westbound on US-54 near mile 45 before veering off to the right side of the road. Moore attempted to gain control of the semi and rolled, coming to rest on its side.

Officials said Moore was pinned for about 30 minutes before being extracted by Hooker Fire Department.

According to the release, Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.

OHP stated that the cause of the collision is under investigation.