GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) —The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) stated that it is looking for public input on a new Carbon Reduction Strategy.

According to officials, ODOT will receive $106 million over the next five years to address transportation-related carbon emissions throughout the state as a supplement to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

The IIJA, issued in 2021, provides every state with new funding to support transportation projects that deliver a more reliable and cleaner transportation network.

As a part of this legislation, ODOT said states must submit a Carbon Reduction Strategy or Plan, updated every four years, that identifies state efforts, including projects and strategies to implement, that will diminish transportation-related CO2 emissions.

ODOT stated it has published the first draft of its Carbon Reduction Strategy and is now looking for public input.

Officials stated that the document includes several current and proposed projects and strategies that ODOT hopes to incorporate over the next few years. Current and proposed projects include congestion management, active transportation, alternative transportation, alternative fuels and energy.

The plan will be available for review from Sept. 25 to Oct. 16 to provide industry stakeholders and the general public an opportunity to provide input.

To view the document and provide feedback, please click here.

“Comments will be collected and used to further guide the project team in updating the final plan,” said officials.

Officials further stated the plan will be submitted to the Federal Highway Administration in November.