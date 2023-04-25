GUYMON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Guymon Police Department reports that multiple storage building burglaries have occurred in recent weeks.

According to Guymon Police, several storage buildings have had locks cut off of rental storage units and valuables taken out of them.

“If you rent a storage building in town, please be sure to check it to ensure nothing has been taken and your lock is still intact,” said GPD, in a Facebook post.

GPD is asking that residents report suspicious activity around storage units in Guymon to the police department at 580-338-6525.