GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Guymon Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old.
According to a post on the Guymon Police Department’s Facebook page, the department is looking for 15-year-old Vanessa Us-Chocoj. Described as a “juvenile female runaway,” the department described Us-Chocoj as being around 5-foot tall and 125 pounds.
According to the post, she was last seen around 9 a.m. Tuesday and was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, black socks and black slides.
If anyone has information on Us-Chocoj’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the department at 580-338-6525.
