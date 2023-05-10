(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 10, 2023.)

GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Guymon Police Department said on its Facebook page that it found no threat after investigating calls and a photo pertaining to an alleged active shooter in the area of Main Street.

According to GPD, dispatch received calls and were advised of a photo on social media that showed a possible active shooter on Main Street.

Police said the area was checked and nothing was found.

Guymon Police said they believe the incident may stem from an earlier incident but said there is no current threat in the area.

The Guymon Police Department said to report suspicious activity to its dispatch at 580-338-6525 or dial 911 in an emergency.