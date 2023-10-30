GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Guymon Police Department asked community members for information on a suspect vehicle after a home in the area of Northeast 29th was struck by a bullet early Sunday morning.

According to the department, officers responded just before 4 a.m. on Sunday to the area of Northeast 29th after a call about shots being fired, with witnesses reporting hearing gunshots before seeing a vehicle – a white Lincoln four-door passenger car – flee the area.

Police said that officers found a home that had been hit by a bullet, though there were no reported injuries to the people inside the home.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the vehicle suspected to be involved was asked to call the Guymon Police Department at 580-338-2626.