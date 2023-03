GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Guymon Police Department reports that they are searching for Vanessa Us-Chocoj, who was reported missing Friday afternoon.

Vanessa Us-Chocoj via Guymon Police Department

According to the police department, Us-Chocoj was last seen Friday afternoon wearing a black sweater, and black pants, and is about 5 feet and 125 pounds.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Guymon Police Department at 580-338-6525.