GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Guymon Police Department asked community members for help on Thursday with finding a 17-year-old “runaway” from the community.

According to the department, Rosa Gomez Castro was described as about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes. Police noted that it was not known what direction she may have been traveling.

Anyone with information about Castro’s location was asked to call the Guymon Police Department at 580-338-6525.