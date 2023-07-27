GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Guymon Police Department asked community members for help on Thursday with finding a 17-year-old “runaway” from the community.
According to the department, Rosa Gomez Castro was described as about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes. Police noted that it was not known what direction she may have been traveling.
Anyone with information about Castro’s location was asked to call the Guymon Police Department at 580-338-6525.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.
Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.
Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.