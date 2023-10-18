TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety reported that a Guymon man has died after being ejected from his vehicle during a fatal wreck on Tuesday afternoon near Guymon, Okla.

According to DPS, at around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday 62-year-old Jose Luis Garcia was driving a 2001 Dodge 1500 pickup that was pulling a 2001 Homemade trailer on County Road Mile 21 just north of County Road E0100, around nine miles west of Guymon.

Garcia was driving southbound on County Road Mile 21 and “failed to negotiate” to the right as he approached a curve on the road. Garcia reportedly “overcorrected to the left” which caused the vehicle to roll one entire time, eventually stopping on its wheels in the east ditch.

DPS added that Garcia was ejected from the vehicle as it was rolling. Garcia was then taken to an area hospital and then died from his sustained injuries, according to DPS.

The collision is currently being investigated by area officials.