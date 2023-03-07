GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Guymon Fire Department reports that its crews were called to an apartment fire Tuesday morning in north Guymon.

According to the Guymon Fire Department, crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of N East St. Crews on the scene said that building B of the complex was on fire and with help from the Guymon Police Department, crews were able to evacuate the residents and put out the fire.

The department said no one was injured as a result of the fire.

The department said that due to damage to the structure caused by the fire, the residents will be displaced and Texas County Emergency Management is working with the Red Cross to help residents with temporary housing while more permanent accommodations can be arranged. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.