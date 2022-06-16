GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – Some community members around Guymon might have noticed smoke in the air on Thursday morning. However, local officials assured in a social media announcement that there was no cause for alarm.





via Texas County 911

According to Texas County emergency officials, the Guymon Fire Department began a controlled burn at the transfer station on Thursday. Because of that, officials noted that there would be smoke visible through the morning.

