GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Shawnee Tribe announced that it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday with Global Gaming Solutions to mark the beginning of a $70 million expansion of the Golden Mesa Casino in Guymon.

As described by a released announcement, the groundbreaking will be held at the Golden Mesa Casino at 6 p.m. on Friday.

The Golden Mesa Casino, as reported previously on MyHighPlains.com and on the business’ website, opened in 2019 as a 40,000-square-foot facility about two miles southwest of Guymon on US Highway 54. It was noted as the only casino in the Oklahoma Panhandle and currently includes around 600 electronic games, six table games, a restaurant, a bar, and a store.

Officials with the casino said the expansion project will feature multiple new additions to the facility, including:

A recreational vehicle park;

A new 100-room hotel;

A full-service restaurant; and

Doubling the size of the casino gaming floor for more than 1,000 electronic games.

The casino further noted that while the Shawnee Tribe maintains ownership of the business, GGS is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Chickasaw Nation and manages its operations.

Further information about the casino and its offerings can be found on its website.