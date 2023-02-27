GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a release from the City of Guymon Fire Department, a three-alarm fire on early Sunday morning caused the roof collapse of a downtown building used by Victory Center Church and damaged a number of neighboring businesses.

According to the fire department, Guymon Police Officers on patrol saw smoke coming from a downtown building in the 500 block of North Main Street at around 4:55 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters were called and attempted to enter the building to reach the center of the fire, but “had to back out due to rapidly deteriorating conditions.”

The fire broke through the roof and front of the building onto Main Street before the roof collapsed from the fire, according to officials. Firefighters from the Guymon, Goodwell, and Hooker fire departments worked for hours to control the blaze.

“At one point, flames were viewed 50ft high in the air…” said Guymon Fire Department Chief Grant Wadley, “…and extremely heavy black smoke filling the entire downtown area of Guymon.”

No injuries were reported in the fire, according to officials, though its cause was still under investigation on Monday by the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office. Firefighters were noted as having been on the scene for nearly 12 hours.