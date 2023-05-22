(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 22, 2023.)

GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to an announcement from the city, the Guymon Public Pool “will not be opening until further notice” instead of opening its operating season on Monday.

While the city’s website listed that the Guymon Swimming Pool would open on Monday and run Mondays through Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., officials said in a social media post that the facility would not open until further notice due to “unexpected maintenance.”

Further, the city said that the Session I swim lessons at the facility would be canceled, and those wishing to register for another session should call 580-651-4479.

“Thank you for your understanding as our Parks staff does their best to keep our facilities in tact and safe for our citizens and children.” said the city’s post.

Previously, the city announced that there would be lifeguard classes on May 30 and May 31 at the pool. However, whether those classes will still occur as planned was unclear as of 1:20 p.m. on Monday, as well as the specific cause of the unexpected maintenance.