GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT)- According to a release, the City of Guymon is under a Water Conservation and Water Waste Regulation as of May 13. The city noted that they will continue to water Sunset Hills Golf Course as normal, because it does not strain the city’s water distribution system.

City officials said that the water well that services the course is not part of the Guymon water distribution system, but instead its own independent well. The well is untreated water that is only used on the golf course.

The city stated that watering of city property will not occur between the hours of 11 am and 7 pm. Staff will be required to adhere to the 1 inch per week watering threshold.

If anyone has any questions, they are asked to reach out to Michael Shannon, Interim City Manager, at 580-338-0137.