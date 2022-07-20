GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the city of Guymon took to social media on Wednesday morning and asked community members to refrain from watering their lawns for the remainder of the week “due to the extreme heat and drought conditions.”

The ongoing drought across the High Plains was accented by record-breaking heat on Tuesday, with broiling weather expected to continue in the coming days, as noted in previous reports from MyHighPlains.com.

Guymon city officials noted that the water storage tanks were being depleted, and needed to be given “a chance to recoup the necessary water needed for essentials for the citizens of Guymon.”

Those with questions were asked to call Guymon City Hall at 580-338-3396.