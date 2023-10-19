TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety reported the third fatal crash in Texas County in two days, which involved the death of one man who was ejected from a pickup truck during a wreck on Wednesday.

According to Oklahoma DPS, at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday on County Road II, around five miles west of Texhoma, a 1997 Peterbilt truck tractor pulling a grain trailer was traveling eastbound while a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado LTD, driven by 68-year-old Charles D. Murdock of Boise City, was traveling westbound.

Oklahoma DPS said that Murdock’s pickup was “left of center in the westbound lane” and crashed head-on with the Peterbilt. After the crash, Murdock’s pickup rolled “an unknown number of times” before coming to rest in a ditch, and Murdock was ejected during the roll. Officials noted that Murdock was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

Murdock was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to DPS officials, while the driver of the Peterbilt was uninjured. The crash, noted officials, is still under investigation.

This crash follows two others in Texas County, both occurring on Tuesday, that involved the deaths of men who were ejected from pickup trucks amid rollovers. One on Tuesday evening led to the death of a Hardesty man, and the other led to the death of a Guymon man.