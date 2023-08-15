GUYMON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Guymon Police Department announced on Tuesday that six juveniles were arrested on charges related to multiple alleged car thefts and incidents of reckless endangerment with a gun over the last few months.
While no names of the young people who were arrested were released in the announcement, the police department listed the following charges related to each arrest:
- Juvenile boy detained for:
- Six counts of motor vehicle theft
- Two counts of malicious destruction of property
- Transporting an open container
- Minor in possession of alcohol
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of paraphernalia
- Joyriding
- Transporting stolen property across state lines
- Firearms – Shooting out of a moving vehicle
- Firearms – Shooting at a person or property
- Juvenile boy detained for:
- Joyriding
- Transporting stolen property across state lines
- Firearms – Shooting out of a moving vehicle
- Juvenile boy detained for:
- Malicious destruction of property
- Conspiracy to commit a felony
- Transporting stolen property across state lines
- Joyriding
- Firearms – Shooting out of a moving vehicle
- Firearms – Shooting at a person or property
- Juvenile girl detained for:
- Malicious destruction of property
- Conspiracy to commit a felony
- Transporting stolen property across state lines
- Joyriding
- Firearms – Shooting out of a moving vehicle
- Firearms – Shooting at a person or property
- Juvenile girl detained for:
- Possession of a firearm
- Firearms – Shooting out of a moving vehicle
- Juvenile girl detained for:
- Joyriding
- Conspiracy to commit a felony
- Transporting stolen property across state lines
The police department said that three guns were recovered in connection to the cases, as well as all of the stolen vehicles involved. The department also reminded that the City of Guymon set an active curfew for people under 18.
As noted in the City of Guymon Code of Ordinances, unaccompanied people under 18 years of age who are not on specific business for an emergency or an adult are not allowed in public from 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m., or from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
