GUYMON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Guymon Police Department announced on Tuesday that six juveniles were arrested on charges related to multiple alleged car thefts and incidents of reckless endangerment with a gun over the last few months.

While no names of the young people who were arrested were released in the announcement, the police department listed the following charges related to each arrest:

Juvenile boy detained for: Six counts of motor vehicle theft Two counts of malicious destruction of property Transporting an open container Minor in possession of alcohol Possession of marijuana Possession of paraphernalia Joyriding Transporting stolen property across state lines Firearms – Shooting out of a moving vehicle Firearms – Shooting at a person or property

Juvenile boy detained for: Joyriding Transporting stolen property across state lines Firearms – Shooting out of a moving vehicle

Juvenile boy detained for: Malicious destruction of property Conspiracy to commit a felony Transporting stolen property across state lines Joyriding Firearms – Shooting out of a moving vehicle Firearms – Shooting at a person or property

Juvenile girl detained for: Malicious destruction of property Conspiracy to commit a felony Transporting stolen property across state lines Joyriding Firearms – Shooting out of a moving vehicle Firearms – Shooting at a person or property

Juvenile girl detained for: Possession of a firearm Firearms – Shooting out of a moving vehicle

Juvenile girl detained for: Joyriding Conspiracy to commit a felony Transporting stolen property across state lines



The police department said that three guns were recovered in connection to the cases, as well as all of the stolen vehicles involved. The department also reminded that the City of Guymon set an active curfew for people under 18.

As noted in the City of Guymon Code of Ordinances, unaccompanied people under 18 years of age who are not on specific business for an emergency or an adult are not allowed in public from 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m., or from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.