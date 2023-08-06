TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Northwest Regional Communications Center, released information regarding a wreck that left two dead and multiple injured after a wreck near Guymon, Okla.

According to an OHP press release, the wreck happened at around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday on US-412 at the intersection of Mile 33 about two and a half miles east of Guymon, Ok.

Officials detailed that Juan Garcia, 49, of Guymon, OK, was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla, with a 42-year-old female from Guymon, OK, and an 8-year-old juvenile female also from Guymon, OK. Officials said both Garcia and the 8-year-old juvenile died from injuries sustained during the wreck.

OHP said the female sustained head, and trunk internal injuries and was transported to Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, KS, then transferred to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas by Guymon EMS.

The release stated that the other vehicle involved was a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 52-year-old male, of Guymon, OK. Officials said the male was transported to the hospital treated, and released for arm and trunk external injuries sustained during the wreck.

Officials said what happened during this wreck is under investigation.