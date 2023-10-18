GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety released information on a rollover crash that killed a Hardesty man on Tuesday evening about nine miles east of Guymon.

According to Oklahoma DPS, at around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, 43-year-old Hector Osuna Chavez of Hardesty was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on US-412 at Mile 41, about nine miles east of Guymon.

Officials said that Chavez was driving north on US-412 but left the roadway to the right and overcorrected. The Tahoe he was driving rolled about five times, according to DPS, and Chavez was ejected “at some point during the roll.” At the time of the crash, said officials, Chavez was not wearing a seatbelt.

Chavez sustained head and neck injuries, according to DPS, and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.