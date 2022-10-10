TEXHOMA, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that one person is dead after a wreck north of Texhoma in Texas County Monday evening.

According to OHP, a pickup truck was going east on County Rd CC west of the intersection of Mile Marker 7 when the driver, a 16-year-old, lost control of the pickup and left the road. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the vehicle rolled and the driver was ejected.

The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died as a result of their injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.