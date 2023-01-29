TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Northwest Regional Communications Center, released information regarding an aircraft crash that left one man dead northwest of Hooker, OK.

According to an OHP press release, the incident occurred at around 9:28 p.m. on Jan. 28, 3/4 of a mile south of County Road B and 1 mile west of Mile marker 42.

Officials said Victor Chavirra Mendoza, 46, of Liberal, KS was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Mendoza was flying a Cessna 172, N6482B.

OHP stated that what happened in this incident is under investigation by the FAA.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.