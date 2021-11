TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — During the weekly Board of County Commissioners meeting, officials initiated a burn ban for Texas County.

According to County Commissioners, there exists an extreme fire danger in the county and it is unlawful for anyone to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop, or other wildlands. The resolution also prohibits campfires, bonfires, and burning trash.

This burn ban is among the latest of burn bans across the High Plains.