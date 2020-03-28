Texas County announces first confirmed COVID-19 case

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas County, Oklahoma has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

Texas County Emergency Management posted to their Facebook page Saturday, March 28, saying the County had its first confirmed case.

The post stated that it is important that everyone practice social distancing, stay at home, and stay free of germs.

According to another Texas County Emergency Management post, there have been 23 residents tested for COVID-19 in the County.

As of the time of that news release, Saturday, March 28, 13 of those tested had returned as negative, and 10 more are still pending results.

