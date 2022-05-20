AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Comptroller’s office is reminding Texas residents of the state’s Water-Efficient Products and Energy Star sales tax holidays, occurring later this month throughout the state.

According to a news release from the state, the sales tax holidays, which will be from May 28 through May 30, gives families and businesses the chance to save on certain water- and energy-efficient products. Officials from the Texas Comptroller’s Office expect that shoppers throughout the state will save around $14 million in state and local sales tax.

“Anyone who’s lived through a Texas summer knows triple-digit temperatures, outdated water systems and inefficient appliances can put a strain on our water supplies and power grids,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said in the release. “By taking advantage of these sales tax holidays, Texans can make upgrades that will help alleviate those pressures and lower their utility bills — while saving money on state and local sales taxes.”

For more information about the Sales Tax holiday, visit the Texas Comptroller’s website.