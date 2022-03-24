AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar made a stop in Amarillo on Thursday to get input about internet access in the area.

The visit to the Amarillo Civic Center’s Grand Plaza was part of Hegar’s 12-community listening tour to learn more about broadband connectivity as the Texas Broadband Development Office works to develop the state’s first broadband plan.

“Last legislative session, the legislature created the Texas Broadband Development Office which is under the comptroller’s office,” said Hegar. “Part of that is trying to make sure that we connect 3 million citizens across the state of Texas who have absolutely no zero internet connectivity to broadband access, but then also to make sure those that do have service that may not have a really good service, how do we improve that service across the state of Texas.”

During the pandemic, Hegar said people talked about the importance of having internet connectivity for rural economic development, as well as development opportunities in different parts of the state.

“What we’ve all learned in the last two years, it’s also about telemedicine, access to health care. It’s about access to public education, higher education, and really. people to have an economic opportunity all across the entire state of Texas,” Hegar said.

He said the listening tour will continue through April as they develop a plan to deploy $500 million from the Texas Legislature, as well as future federal dollars for internet capabilities across the state.

“We’re still waiting for the federal government to tell us exactly how much money. So, it’s a significant amount of money,” he added. “So how do we deploy that money in the most cost effective manner to get the most Texans connected?”

Hegar said once they get Texans connected, they will focus on improving internet speeds.

“The highway system of this century is internet access and so we’re going to have to continue to make sure we’re working to continue those speeds and make sure we have duplication of effort for emergency management, when there is unfortunately a disaster to make sure that emergency management has that access as well.”

He also said his office is working to map internet access across the state as more Texans are connected, which will be available to the public.

“It’s taxpayer dollars, that we’re deploying for this effort,” Hegar said of the mapping project. “So, we want to make sure that everything that we do is open, transparent, because it is your money.”

Also at Thursday’s listening meeting was State Rep. Ken King (R-District 88), who helped to create the Texas Commission on Virtual Education after he saw many kids struggle with online learning during the pandemic.

“There was a number of reasons why they failed. Connectivity was certainly part of it,” said Rep. King. “And virtual education is not going away. It’s gonna be part of our curriculum from now on.”

The City of Amarillo has also started its own broadband project called Connect Amarillo to provide low-cost internet to as many as 10,000 students and low-income residents in underserved areas.

“Our partnership with the state broadband office really will help us extend this project and make it effective, not just as Amarillo, but across the Panhandle,” said Rich Gagnon, the City of Amarillo’s Managing Director and CIO.

Within the city limits, Gagnon said they just released a request for purchase, which is part of the purchasing process for any municipality.

“We’re looking for a public private partnership to deploy broadband services in areas of our city that don’t currently have adequate broadband,” said Gagnon. That will close in an RFP process. We’ll close in about six weeks and then we’ll actually select our private partners. Once that’s selected, and we’ve agreed to a contract, and that will immediately start rolling services across the city.”

Co-owner and VP of Operations at AW Broadband, Adair Winter, said data for reporting broadband speeds are historically inaccurate, and in many areas, companies are not covering the speeds they claim.

He said, “They use blanket coverages to say, ‘Well, we’re in that area. So we’re just going to say we cover that speed, regardless of whether that’s actually factual or not.'”

“We’re seeing it all over the Panhandle and, frankly, in some of the areas around Amarillo, which are very rural,” said Winter. “It looks like there’s already adequate service there when in fact, there’s not. So that’s the biggest fight that I think we’re fighting on a governmental level is the fact that we don’t have accurate data, and so when we’re fighting for these governmental funds, we can’t access them because they look like they already covered.”

Hegar said after they learn about internet connectivity in different communities, his office will come back around and have focus groups on specific issues, including the percentage of people who cannot afford the necessary internet connectivity.

“We’re looking at making sure that we all know where those pockets are at, and trying to find solutions in partnerships,” said Hegar. “…bringing people together is hard work, however, you’re going to have a much more productive outcome with those partnerships.”