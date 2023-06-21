(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 21, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality commented on its response to recent severe weather incidents in the Texas Panhandle, as well as the recent tornado in Perryton.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, entities throughout the Texas Panhandle, including the city of Amarillo, as well as Potter and Randall counties, issued disaster declarations in relation to the flooding and rainfall earlier this month that displaced numerous individuals and businesses. On June 15, an EF-3 tornado hit Perryton, killing three individuals, injuring 114 others and destroying a number of businesses and homes throughout the town.

Officials with the commission deployed staff in response to these recent severe weather incidents. For the flooding event, a statement from the commission said there were “several concentrated animal feeding operations that reported discharges as required by their operating permit.” The commission’s Amarillo office also conducted site visits to the operations with “significant flooding.”

“The TCEQ Amarillo Office also provided assistance to the most impacted (concentrated animal feeding operations) to ensure that dead livestock and any other debris is disposed of in accordance with TCEQ rules and regulations,” the statement read.

For the Perryton tornado, the commission said it responded to assess and respond to “any air/water/waste-related issues including drinking water/wastewater issues and/or emergency response activities.” The commission also approved a temporary debris management site and the landfill.

“Our staff will continue to work with the city to assist with any potential issues that may arise,” the statement read.